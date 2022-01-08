Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $474.86

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.86 ($6.40) and traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.66). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 420 ($5.66), with a volume of 4,887 shares trading hands.

HEAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.03) target price on shares of Headlam Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.03) target price on shares of Headlam Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £358.29 million and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 436.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.86.

In related news, insider Simon King acquired 5,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 461 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £24,866.34 ($33,508.07). Also, insider Stephen Bird acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.24) per share, for a total transaction of £23,150 ($31,195.26).

About Headlam Group (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

