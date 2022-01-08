Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Shares Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 724,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Healthcare Services Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.8% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 70.9% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HCAR opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.