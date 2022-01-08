Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 132,282 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 2.05% of CECO Environmental worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 249.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $58,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CECE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $222.38 million, a P/E ratio of 124.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

