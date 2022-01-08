Heartland Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,366 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $275,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

