Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,425 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FE opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

