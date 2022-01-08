Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,512,000 after buying an additional 2,294,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,921,000 after buying an additional 1,257,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,694,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,731,000 after buying an additional 1,101,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

NYSE:SU opened at $26.56 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

