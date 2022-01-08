Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 13,381 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,381 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of HealthStream worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $808.57 million, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.40. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

