Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 32.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 463.6% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 38,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 35.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $228.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

