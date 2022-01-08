Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $246,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,684. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $231.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

