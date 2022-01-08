Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $652,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

