Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $68.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.54.

Shares of HXL opened at $54.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -210.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

