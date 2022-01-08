Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.54.

HXL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.70. 561,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -210.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

