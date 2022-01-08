HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Short Interest Update

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,870,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 30,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 41.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 67.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 714.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

NYSE HEXO opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. HEXO has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $209.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

