Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.06). Hims & Hers Health reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum acquired 81,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

