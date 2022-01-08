Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.08.

Honeywell International stock opened at $215.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.61. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after buying an additional 160,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

