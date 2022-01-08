Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

HOOK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.29.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $3,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 41.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 306,734 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 32.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 901,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 221,342 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 704.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 248,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

