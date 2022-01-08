HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in December

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 478.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HRIBF opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61. HORIBA has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

