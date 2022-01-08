Hosking Partners LLP Buys 136,456 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,456 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 90,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Seaways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 23.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 199,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,315,000.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $15.21 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is -3.55%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.