Hosking Partners LLP Has $3.70 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 28.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $297,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 55,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

