Hosking Partners LLP Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,148 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,994,000 after buying an additional 883,225 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,476,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 6,330,893 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.9% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,212,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after buying an additional 231,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Qurate Retail by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 467,478 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

QRTEA stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

