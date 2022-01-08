Hosking Partners LLP Sells 1,294 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

COP stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

