Hosking Partners LLP Sells 16,745 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Masco worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Masco by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Masco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,340,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.23.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $67.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

