Hosking Partners LLP Takes Position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $45.77 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

