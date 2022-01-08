Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Up 19.4% in December

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,800 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 412,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

