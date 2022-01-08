Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to announce sales of $432.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $514.90 million and the lowest is $360.30 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $322.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth about $880,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $445,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 186,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 114.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 779,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,468. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

