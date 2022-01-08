Hudock Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

NYSE D opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

