Hudock Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMCG. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $638,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,581,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $687,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

