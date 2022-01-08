Hudock Inc. Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $84.42 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $82.65 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.72.

