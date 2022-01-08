Hudock Inc. Purchases 422 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 216.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

