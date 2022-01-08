Hudock Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

JPM opened at $167.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.17. The company has a market cap of $494.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

