Hudock Inc. Trims Holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPB opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

