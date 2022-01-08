Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will post sales of $260,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $120,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year sales of $1.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUMA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

HUMA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,389. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

In other Humacyte news, Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 2,500 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,590,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,708,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,805,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

