Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,810,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 22,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

