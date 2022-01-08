HYCON (HYC) One Day Volume Tops $38,937.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $443,280.95 and $38,937.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002612 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00042632 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

