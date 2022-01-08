Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Plans Dividend of $0.58

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.5766 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th.
Iberdrola stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Iberdrola
Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.
