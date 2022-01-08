Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.93 ($13.55).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.30).

About Iberdrola

