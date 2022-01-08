Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6,541.55 or 0.15598951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $175.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00057839 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00084198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.89 or 0.07401535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,870.51 or 0.99844305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006734 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

