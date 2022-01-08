IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.95

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.95 and last traded at $113.76, with a volume of 6578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.38.

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

