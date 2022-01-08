Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $1.73

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $63,305.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00004113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00077516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.39 or 0.07304317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.70 or 0.99944401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00070786 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006860 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,619,938 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

