Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 10,660 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 114.7% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,870,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,717,000 after purchasing an additional 43,728 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.86 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $175.60. The stock has a market cap of $240.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day moving average of $158.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

