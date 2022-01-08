Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 726 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,801 shares of company stock valued at $48,305,317. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54. The company has a market cap of $241.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

