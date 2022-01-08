Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

PINS opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

