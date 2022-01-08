Ieq Capital LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,860,000 after buying an additional 999,307 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,344,000 after buying an additional 1,211,244 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,489 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,079 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

