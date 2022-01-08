Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 127.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.67.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $378.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $278.95 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.42. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

