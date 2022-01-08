Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

