IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “

OTCMKTS IHICY opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. IHI has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.09.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. IHI had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, research analysts expect that IHI will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IHI

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others.

