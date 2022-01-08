Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IMGO stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. Imago BioSciences has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

