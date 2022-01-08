Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider William L. Macias Sells 26,813 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $7.99 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $50.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 318.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,958 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter worth about $9,914,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 82.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 903,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 789,721 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after buying an additional 774,877 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

