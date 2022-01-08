Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $44.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.73.

IMO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,045,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,968,000 after buying an additional 143,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 534,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,251,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,921,000 after purchasing an additional 368,583 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMO opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.2189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.