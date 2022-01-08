Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$51.00 at CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.
IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.55.
Imperial Oil stock opened at C$48.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.12. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$24.01 and a 52 week high of C$48.71.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
