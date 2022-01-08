Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$51.00 at CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.55.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$48.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.12. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$24.01 and a 52 week high of C$48.71.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.